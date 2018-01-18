Mayor Curry taking 'Marrone coaching approach' ahead of AFC title game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A lot of people are competing for the title of the "biggest Jaguars fan ever" during the team's playoff run.

Among those in the running is Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, who already has the reputation as being one of the Jags' biggest fans.

Curry has led the cheering and hometown chant of "DUUUVALL," as the city and the Jaguars have gotten more national exposure and national interest.

"(The excitement is) everywhere. People are talking about it at their jobs, the store, the restaurant, gas pump. We're out seeing people in their Jaguars attire and they're talking about it," Curry told News4Jax in a one-on-one interview Wednesday. "Jags fever is all over the city."

Curry looks forward to cheering on the team this weekend as it plays the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

"It's pretty special to be one of 32 (NFL) teams, for our city to have that," Curry said. "But it has been so long. I forgot how special it is to be one of the four (teams) right now that are still playing football in January."

It's been an amazing journey, considering the Jaguars' 3-13 record last season. Now, Jacksonville is just one game away from Super Bowl LII.

"I want our city to let that, kind of soak that in a little bit," Curry said. "That said, there is a football game, a big football game, to be played Sunday in New England. And I know how our team prepares. They had a tough training camp. They are a tough, gritty team. And let's just go cheer them on."

Curry, who will be in Foxborough for Sunday's game, said he will try to keep his emotions in check. He also said he expects to have a friendly wager with the mayor up north.

Speaking of wagers, local businesses are also getting in on the act. The St. Augustine Distillery posted on Facebook, saying it accepts the challenge from the Sons of Liberty Distillery in Rhode Island.

It's all in good fun, and Curry said it will be even more fun if, or when, the Jaguars beat the defending Super Bowl champs and Tom Brady.

News4Jax asked Curry if he thinks Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time.

"Look, right now, this isn't the time for that conversation," Curry said in response. "It's time for following the Doug Marrone coaching approach. And that is: Get up and go to work every day. I'm going to follow their theme: One game at a time. And I have all the confidence in the world in our defense and our offense and our quarterback."

The mayor said he has a calm feeling about the big game this weekend, but admitted he's prone to getting really loud during the intense moments of the game.

"I have a peace and relaxation about it," Curry said. "I will tell you, as the game is playing out, a lot of yelling, a lot of screaming."

The mayor's office told News4Jax it will be hosting another Jaguars send-off celebration Friday, but the details have not yet been released.

Curry's full interview about the Jaguars will air in the 7 o'clock hour of "The Morning Show" on Friday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.