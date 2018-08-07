Merchandise, ticket sales soar ahead of Jaguars' first game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The NFL preseason kicks-off Thursday, and many Jaguars fans will flock downtown for the first game at TIAA Bank Field against the New Orleans Saints.

After the Jags came up one win shy of the Super Bowl last season, business has skyrocketed for Sports Mania owner John Smith.

"Just a matter of getting it in, and it's going out the door," Smith said. "It's a fun time right now."

In addition to high merchandise sales, ticket sales are up too.

According to the Jaguars, more than 12,500 new season tickets have been sold in 2018, leading the NFL in season ticket sales. That's on top of an over-90 percent renewal rate among existing season ticket holders.

LINKS: Buy Jaguars tickets | Mobile ticketing instructions | Stadium purse, bag policy

In case you missed it, there are no more paper tickets being printed for Jaguars home games. Fans will need to have an electronic ticket on their smartphone or tablet.

The Jaguars expect security at TIAA Bank Field to remain the same during the season. A full list of prohibited items can be found on the stadium's website.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, tickets were still available for Thursday night's game. Tickets can be purchased on jaguars.com or by calling 904-633-2000.

Single game tickets are sold out for the season home opener versus the New England Patriots, and the Sunday night game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.