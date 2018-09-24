Mark Brunell: Even the best teams struggle at times

The Jaguars were held to 87 rushing yards and another 145 yards in the air and out of the End Zone on Sunday in the 6-9 loss to the Titans.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After one of the greatest regular season wins in Jaguar history last week, the Jaguars lost a close one Sunday against division rival Tennessee Titans.

Put this one on the offense. Six points is simply not enough, even with a dominant defense. The Jags had only 232 yards of total offense with 155 through the air. Only 12 first downs? Not even close to what we saw last week.

Blake Bortles certainly wasn’t at his best. He took care of the ball however he was off on too many passes. Inaccurate throws, dropped passes and the inability to run the ball hurt the offense.

Overall it looked like a team that that couldn’t build on the momentum created in the first two

regular season games.

IMAGES: Titans fall to Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field

It's not easy to win in the NFL and many times throughout the season a team will experience a lull. Even the best of teams struggle on one side of the ball at times.

The defense once again held their own, keeping the Titans to only three field goals. After an early knockout to Blaine Gabbert, Marcus Mariota entered the game and did just enough to win. His clutch third-down throws and his mobility kept too many drives alive for Tennessee.

Honestly, the worst thing that happened to the Jaguars was the early exit of Gabbert. Still, the defense failed to come up with the big play that we are all too often accustomed to. The Titans had no

turnovers which the Jaguars many times create.

So where is this team right now? Obviously, the 2018 Jaguars are a good football team. And sometimes a tough loss like this can right the ship. It's critical to be able to respond after a game like this.

We will certainly learn a lot about the Jaguars next week against the New York Jets. Leadership will step up. The offense will no doubt get Fournette back, which will make a difference. Look forward to that explosive and efficient passing game we saw last week.

It's no time to panic. It's time to watch this team rebound with a big win against the Jets. That’s what

good team do.

Go Jags!

