More than 100 Jaguars fans pack tour buses headed for Pittsburgh

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than 100 Jaguars fans packed two tour buses Saturday night headed for Pittsburgh.

The buses were expected to arrive in Pittsburgh by 8 a.m. Sunday, and as soon as the game is over, those fans are headed back to Jacksonville.

The mastermind behind the bus ride is Nikki McGlockton. She's a Jaguars fan who happens to love the Steelers too.

"I grew up a Steelers fan. I grew up with three boys, and at Christmas time, when they had the little NFL packs, I got one too and my team was Steelers," McGlockton said.

As soon as the Jaguars defeated the Bills last Sunday, McGlockton logged onto Facebook and made a post about possibly renting out a tour bus for this week's game.

Jaguars fans responded, and now they're off for a 12-hour drive to Pittsburgh.

"We're all so excited," Jags fan Cherylanne Wilson said. "We started a chat group all week so we can keep up with each other. We've been texting saying, 'We're in Walgreens. Who needs hand warmers?' It's been a great group of people and we've been really excited to start meeting each other."

The fans are expected to arrive back in Jacksonville on Monday, many of them already making plans for the Jags to make it to the Super Bowl.

