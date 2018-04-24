Need to know: Jaguars draft party

LSU's Leonard Fournette poses after being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the 2018 NFL Draft with seven picks. Thursday is the beginning of the first round and Jacksonville is slotted to pick No. 29 overall.

Thousands of Jaguars fans will converge at Daily’s Place and the Dream Finder’s Home Flex Field on Thursday night from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. for the largest draft party on the First Coast. Fans will have the opportunity to celebrate with the reigning AFC South champions beginning at 6:30 p.m. The uniform launch will kick off at 7:15 p.m., featuring the first opportunity for Jaguars fans to see members of the team wearing the new uniforms in person.

The free fan event will feature player autograph opportunities, a chance to meet members of THE ROAR and Jaxson de Ville and special draft day merchandise and concessions for all guests. Registration is required at www.jaguars.com/draftparty18. All Draft Party tickets will be delivered via mobile device.

Free parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis in Lots C, E, G, M, W, Y, Maxwell House and Tailgaters. Entry to the event will be accessible though Gates 1 and 4. Downtown Jacksonville is hosting multiple events on Thursday night. Gator Bowl Blvd. will be closed between A. Philip Randolph Blvd. and Talleyrand Ave. beginning at 4:30 p.m. Fans should allow extra time for travel and visit www.jaguars.com/draftparty18 for updated traffic information.

