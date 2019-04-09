New Jaguars' signees get uniform numbers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars' newest free agent signees now know what numbers they will wear in the 2019 season.

We knew quarterback Nick Foles would wear No. 7. Foles said when he signed with the team that he wanted to wear the number but had not been able to in college or the NFL.

"No. 7 has actually always been my number. Since I was a kid, I always wore No. 7," Foles said. "I went to Michigan State and [Brian] Hoyer was No. 7, I went to Arizona, Willie Tuitama was No. 7. Philadelphia – Mike Vick [was No. 7]. It was retired in St. Louis. Kansas City – that was an interesting year. I was really coming back to football. Aaron Murray was No. 7 at the time, but I wore No. 4 to honor my wife. She was No. 4 in college when she played football. When I went back to Philadelphia, I wore No. 9. This was the first opportunity where I could go back to my roots – my high school and my childhood and I was just playing free like that and wear my No. 7. I’m very honored to wear No. 7.”

Wide receiver Chris Conley, who wore 17 in Kansas City, will wear 18 in Jacksonville--DJ Chark wears 17 for the Jaguars. Running back Alfred Blue will wear 23 in Jacksonville. He wore 28 for the Texans, but 28 was Fred Taylor's number in Jacksonville and, while not retired, it is being safeguarded, unofficially.

Interestingly, running back Benny Cunningham could have worn the same number he did with the Bears, 30, but instead is opting for 29.

Offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi wore 70 with the Bengals, but Brandon Thomas currently has that number. Ogbuehi will wear 75 for the Jaguars. The full rundown of new numbers:

