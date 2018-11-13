NFL Power Rankings: Here's where the Jaguars stand in Week 11

The Jaguars had such high hopes heading into the 2018 NFL season. After all, their memorable run last year ended with an AFC Championship loss to the Patriots, so another playoff berth seemed likely.

What a difference 10 weeks makes. Now, Jacksonville finds itself among the league’s worst with a 3-6 record and zero wins against their AFC South rivals, all of whom have at least a win in the division.

With that in mind, let’s get to the Week 11 NFL Power Rankings. Here’s how national sports media have ranked Jacksonville:

USA TODAY: Jaguars at 24 (Down from 21): Three months ago, we were really looking forward to them drawing the hated Steelers in Jacksonville. Now, no one cares. Especially NBC.

ESPN: Jaguars at 22 (Down from 19): 8. The Jaguars have forced only eight turnovers through nine games. That ranks 25th in the league and puts them on pace to finish with 14 -- which would be less than half of their total from 2017.

Sporting News: Jaguars at 23 (Down from 22): Doug Marrone got Leonard Fournette back after the bye to do his part, but the rest of the team, including the no-longer vaunted “Sacksonville” defense, continues to be a massive letdown. The coach now has little overall control of the team.

Jaguars upcoming schedule

Nov. 18 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov. 25 @ Buffalo Bills

Dec. 2 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Dec. 6 @ Tennessee Titans

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.