NFL power rankings: Jaguars get boost from win over Jets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After getting upset at home by the Titans, the Jaguars got back on track with Sunday’s decisive win over the Jets at TIAA Bank Field.

The game was even more lopsided than the 31-12 final score would suggest. Jacksonville piled up 503 total yards on 23 first downs, while holding New York to just 178 total yards on 10 first downs.

Coming off that win, the Jaguars once again find themselves rubbing elbows with the league’s best near the top of the NFL power rankings. Here’s how national media graded Jacksonville:

ESPN rank: No. 3. Why? “WR DJ Chark, 80 snaps out of 261 (30.6 percent). Chark was selected by the Jaguars in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft but has caught just two passes so far. Among the 10 wide receivers selected in the first three rounds, only the Saints' Tre'Quan Smith has fewer receptions (one).”

“WR DJ Chark, 80 snaps out of 261 (30.6 percent). Chark was selected by the Jaguars in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft but has caught just two passes so far. Among the 10 wide receivers selected in the first three rounds, only the Saints' Tre'Quan Smith has fewer receptions (one).” NFL.com rank: No. 3. Why? “The Jaguars roll along, rebounding from their narrow Week 3 loss to the Titans with another defensively inspired win over the Jets. As deftly as Doug Marrone's defense performed, Sunday's authoritative win was not delivered via a grab bag of interceptions and sacks. In fact, Jacksonville didn't force any takeaways. The Jags merely demoralized the offensively challenged Jets over the course of the afternoon. Actually, the only downsides were the turnovers by Jacksonville's offense and the loss of RB Leonard Fournette. The latter issue is a wee bit concerning, because trust me, the Jags don't want to get into a pass-happy aerial battle between Blake Bortles and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs next weekend.”

“The Jaguars roll along, rebounding from their narrow Week 3 loss to the Titans with another defensively inspired win over the Jets. As deftly as Doug Marrone's defense performed, Sunday's authoritative win was not delivered via a grab bag of interceptions and sacks. In fact, Jacksonville didn't force any takeaways. The Jags merely demoralized the offensively challenged Jets over the course of the afternoon. Actually, the only downsides were the turnovers by Jacksonville's offense and the loss of RB Leonard Fournette. The latter issue is a wee bit concerning, because trust me, the Jags don't want to get into a pass-happy aerial battle between Blake Bortles and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs next weekend.” USA Today rank: No. 4. Why? “No. 1 pass defense has allowed 657 yards, three TDs ... which feels like a good day's work for upcoming opponent Paul Bunyan Mahomes.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.