NFL Power Rankings: Jaguars slide after loss to Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars, coming off a convincing payback victory over the defending AFC champion Patriots, looked like the team to beat in the NFL heading into Week 3.

What a difference a week makes.

Hampered by a listless offense that struggled to put points on the board, Jacksonville fell back to earth with Sunday’s 9-6 upset against the divisional rival Tennessee Titans.

As a result, the Jaguars (2-1) slid in most power rankings entering Week 4, falling from their perch atop most lists to No. 4 or worse, depending on which pundit you follow.

Here’s how the rankings are shaping up so far:

ESPN rank: No. 4. Why? "Only the 0-3 Cardinals have made fewer trips to the red zone (two) than the Jaguars this season (five). As a result, they have scored points on just 30 percent of their drives, the second-worst rate among teams with winning records (Eagles, 29 percent)."

USA Today rank: No. 8. Why? "Hey, @BortlesFacts, your boy is on pace to go 0-6 against the AFC South this year, which could make it tough to reach Super Bowl LIII."

Sporting News rank: No. 7. Why? "Blake Bortles and the offense need the spark of Leonard Fournette to maximize their potential and avoid slumps. They can't afford to waste dominant efforts by their elite defense."

