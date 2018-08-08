NFL.com ranks Jaguars 2nd in preseason power poll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The expectations for the Jaguars are as high as they have ever been. and its not just Jacksonville fans who are noticing. NFL.com released its preseason power rankings and the Jaguars are ranked No. 2 in the league, behind only the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Jaguars finished last season ranked No. 4 after the NFL draft, but NFL.com said that two factors allowed the Jaguars to jump the Patriots and Rams in the rankings.

According to NFL.com analyst Elliot Harrison, that the suspension of Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and the departures of Dion Lewis, Brandin Cooks, Nate Solder and Malcolm Butler were enough to keep the Patriots No. 3. The Rams dropped from No. 2 on the list because their best player, defensive lineman Aaron Donald. isn’t working in training camp.

Among the other AFC South teams, the Texans were ranked 11th, the Titans are 13th and the Colts are 32nd, last on the list.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.