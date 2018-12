JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the NFL's third 6-0 game in the last 25 years, the Jaguars beat the Colts to end a seven-game losing streak and give Cody Kessler his first win as a professional quarterback. Cole Pepper and Mark Brunell discuss the game and how the performance can impact the Jaguars plans for the off-season.

