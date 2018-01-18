On championship week, 'Bortles Facts' Twitter feed goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Blake Bortles Facts has been on Twitter for almost three years, but with the Jaguars making a playoff run, the parody account's popularity has exploded.

Its popularity has grown as newspapers and sports shows across the country have been sharing some of the tweets comparing Blake Bortles to opposing players.

It started in April 2015, when Jaguars fan Mike Tiscione, frustrated by watching Blake Bortles play, started the parody Twitter account @BortlesFacts.

"I believe the first week's (tweet) was that Peyton Manning retires having never beaten Blake Bortles," Tiscione said.

Career Losses (including the Playoffs where Blake Bortles is undefeated and Tom Brady has lost nine times)



Tom Brady: 64

Blake Bortles: 40 pic.twitter.com/WVWkL1zd6z — Blake Bortles Facts (@BortlesFacts) January 18, 2018

The account grew to about 3,000 followers by the start of the 2017 season. When the Jaguars started winning, the start of this season took off.

Tiscione posted saying Bortles has never been disciplined by the NFL for deflating footballs, a shot at Tom Brady. He said that seeing the backlash he gets from fans of opposing teams always makes him laugh.

"It’s something fun for me to do. But I can’t believe that it’s reached the level it did," Tiscione said.



In recent weeks, with much media attention and thousands of retweets, his account has grown to almost 80,000 followers.

Tiscione's tweets are usually aimed at the next game’s opponent, but he has his all time favorite tweets.

"The one that Blake Bortles has thrown 102 touchdown passes to a combined 10 NFL teams," Tiscione said. "Or that he has, combined with Tom Brady, 45 Super Bowl titles, four Super Bowl MVP awards, 13 Pro Bowls, and two NFL MVPs."

Super Bowl Losses



Tom Brady: 2

Blake Bortles: 0 pic.twitter.com/glf1FMJnwF — Blake Bortles Facts (@BortlesFacts) January 17, 2018

Asked about the Blake Facts account during Bortles' news conference Monday, the QB replied he hadn't seen it, but he'd heard about it.

"Here you have a team that’s playing their most important game in two decades on Sunday, and he’s the quarterback and he’s being asked about a stupid Twitter account.That’s hilarious," Tiscione said.

Tiscione said he will keep the tweets coming ahead of Sunday’s game, and beyond if the Jaguars win.

"We’ve got memes, we’ve got tweets ready to be fired off," Tiscione said.

He wouldn’t give a preview of any of the memes or tweets that he’s got ready, but said they would start shortly after the game. He is also hoping to be at this weekend’s game and hopes that if the man the Twitter account is named after is watching, he can send him some tickets.

