One year after QB competition, Blake Bortles a stable force for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - What a difference a year makes.

Last year at this time, the Jaguars didn't know who was going to start at quarterback, the offense was struggling and the defense had yet to play a preseason game with all of their starters on the field.

Not anymore. We know how last year turned out, but this year, things have been very different. The biggest question about the defense has been whether they can be a truly historically great defense this year. And there is no question who will start at quarterback. In short, the Jaguars are a much more stable group now than 12 months ago. And so is the quarterback position.

"It feels good to not get benched this week," Blake Bortles said Wednesday. "That is a positive. I didn’t play good and what happens at that level is that if you don’t play good, they are going to find someone that can play."

Since last year's quarterback competition, Bortles has earned the respect of his teammates as his play improved through last season and into this year.

"I think just continuing to try and do whatever I can to help us as an offense move the ball, pick up yards, pick up first downs, score touchdowns, put up points and most importantly take care of it and not turn it over," Bortles said. "I think as long as I am able to continue to do that for our offense, I think we will be in good shape.”

