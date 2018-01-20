Patriots fans confident going into showdown against Jaguars

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - It was a quiet Friday night in Foxborough, especially in terms of Jaguars fans, ahead of the AFC Championship game.

Jacksonville fans were trickling in, but many had not yet arrived for the Sunday's big matchup. But at Patriots Place, epicenter of activity in Foxborough on non-game days, the landscape was clearly dominated by New England.

Patriots jerseys, hats, logos and championship banners were everywhere, as well as fans who think the Jaguars are just happy to be in the game.

"I'm excited for Jacksonville. It's good to see that they were the underdogs. But, unfortunately, it's going to come to end for them on Sunday," Patriots fan Shy Moses said. "They came, they got to visit New England."

Fans inside one Patriots team shop admitted they don't know a whole lot about the Jaguars, except for what they've learned in the last couple weeks.

"I haven't followed them, but I know the record," New England fan Mike Smith said. "They have a good defense and they're a good team."

Patriots fans know that Sunday’s game will be a challenge. They even believe it could be a close game.

"I'm hoping the Patriots will win, but I'm not taking anything for granted. We will see how the game goes," Smith said.

But their confidence was high going into the showdown.

"I'm ready to see Tom do his thing," Moses said.

For Jaguars fans who will be in New England, the Jaguars will be hosting a party Saturday night in Boston.

