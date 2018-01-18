Patriots mum on Ramsey's 'bold' predicition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey did pretty much the same thing that upset his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates last week.

He started looking ahead.

Ramsey told thousands of fans awaiting the team's return from Pittsburgh late Sunday that the Jaguars "are going to the Super Bowl and we are going to win that (expletive)."

Jacksonville (12-6), of course, has the AFC championship game at New England remaining before even getting to the Super Bowl.

Statements like the one Ramsey made never come out of the mouths of anybody that plays for New England. They may not admit it publicly but the Patriots are very aware of Ramsey’s guarantee.

"If you're going to make a statement like that, you better be able to back it up," Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler said Wednesday in a report by ESPN.

Part of the “Patriots Way” is answering questions without saying anything of substance. Bill Belichick has become famous for his monotone responses and his evasiveness as rubbed off on most of the roster.

Look, we just come in here to play football, try to do our job,” said wide receiver Matthew Slayter when asked about Ramsey’s comment. “I think we have a lot of guys here that understand how fortunate we are to be in the position that we’re in. We play professional football for a living, so I hope we all understand how blessed we are. And then when we come in here, we try to take advantage of that opportunity because there are no guarantees in this league.”

The two teams are polar opposites. New England is in the AFC Championship for the seventh straight season. Jacksonville on the other hand Jacksonville is in the Championship game for the first time since 1999 and the third time in franchise history.

Due to their rich history, New England doesn’t need extra motivation for Sunday’s game. They acknowledge that everyone has their own way about conducting business.

"Everybody’s approach is different, and obviously they have a very confident group, I think across the board,” said Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty. “Not just defensively, I know a lot of people are writing about how they are a confident defense, but I think across the board. You go out there [and] you win two playoff games on the road, you should be very confident. So, we know they’re coming in here, they’re going to be physical, they’re going to be ready to go and confident.”



