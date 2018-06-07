Jaguars

Patriots WR Julian Edelman facing 4-game suspension

If upheld Edelman would miss Patriots Week 2 game against Jaguars

By Brian Jackson - Digital sports reporter
Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Last season New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady played the entire season without wide receiver Julian Edelman. According to a report by ESPN, Brady may not have one of his favorite targets for the first four games of next season either.

Edelman is still making his way back after tearing his ACL in a preseason game against the Detroit Lions last season. If the suspension is up held he would miss the Patriots game against the Jaguars in Week 2 of the regular season. 

According to the report, the suspension is currently under appeal. 
 

