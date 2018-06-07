Patriots WR Julian Edelman facing 4-game suspension

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Last season New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady played the entire season without wide receiver Julian Edelman. According to a report by ESPN, Brady may not have one of his favorite targets for the first four games of next season either.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman is facing a four-game suspension for a violation of the league's performance enhancing substances policy, league sources tell @AdamSchefter and me. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 7, 2018

Edelman is still making his way back after tearing his ACL in a preseason game against the Detroit Lions last season. If the suspension is up held he would miss the Patriots game against the Jaguars in Week 2 of the regular season.

According to the report, the suspension is currently under appeal.



