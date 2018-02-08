Pro golfer Julian Suri now sponsored by Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars run to the AFC championship game brought added national attention and that will continue on the golf course.

European Tour golfer Julian Suri, a Bartram Trail high school alumnus, will partner with the team as an "official ambassador" of the Jaguars.

Suri, who played college golf at Duke, made his PGA Tour debut this season when he played in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on a sponsor's exemption. He shot an opening round 68 and made the cut, finishing at 4-over par, tied for 63rd. He followed that up by playing in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where he missed the cut. Suri has one win on the European tour, winning the Made in Denmark open in 2017.

Suri, 26, lives in St. Augustine. He turned pro in 2013.

According to the Jaguars, Suri will be "representing Duuuval as he competes in tournaments around the world." The team is also giving one fan a chance to get a private golf lesson, round of golf with Suri and a Jaguars polo and hat via an online contest.

This is the first time that a single NFL team has sponsored a golfer. The NFL sponsored the late Payne Stewart, who wore the colors and logo of the NFL team of the city in which he was playing. The NFL and Reebok had a similar deal with Ben Curtis, who wore the NFL logo of the team from a city near the tournament.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.