Ramsey late addition to Jaguars injury report against Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Five players are listed as questionable for the Jaguars division opener against Tennessee on Sunday. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey practiced on Wednesday and Thursday but was added to the injury report on Friday with ankle injury.

“Anytime someone is questionable, the level of concern is 50 percent the way it is,” said Jaguars coach Doug Marrone when asked if he felt Ramsey would play against the Titans. “We just have to see what happens now and see where these things go when they just happened today.”

Running backs Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon are both listed as questionable but are expected to play on Sunday.

The rest of the injury report is listed below:

Five players are listed as 'Questionable' on the @farahandfarah Injury Report. pic.twitter.com/jPL1yR1jQR — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 21, 2018

