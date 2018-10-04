Ramsey on Chiefs' Hill: 'If he wants smoke, he'll get it'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey never backs down from a challenge. In fact, the opposite is true.

On Sunday, Jacksonville’s suffocating defense will be matched up against the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the highest-scoring offense in the NFL.

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is one of the most explosive offensive players in the league. This week, Hill said Ramsey was "alright" before calling the Jaguars cornerback the top dog in the league.

The outspoken Ramsey got the opportunity to respond on Thursday. And, of course, he did not disappoint, saying: "If he's looking for smoke, he'll get it."

The Chiefs have Hill line up in several different positions, so Ramsey doesn’t view this as a true one-on-one matchup. Only time will tell.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.