RB Benny Cunningham joins Jaguars backfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After adding running back Alfred Blue to the team yesterday, the Jaguars added another backup to Leonard Fournette in former Chicago Bear Benny Cunningham.

“I’m just excited to have the opportunity,” Cunningham said. “I feel like the pieces are in place for this team to win a Super Bowl, and I want to be a part of something special.”

Cunningham, 5-10, 218, originally signed with the St. Louis Rams in 2013 as an undrafted rookie. He played for the Rams from 2013-16 prior to spending 2017-18 with the Chicago Bears. For his career, Cunningham has appeared in 86 games, totaling 797 rushing yards on 191 carries while adding 114 receptions for 1,001 yards. Cunningham has returned 110 kickoffs for 2,895 yards in his career, including eight kickoff returns for 173 yards in 2018. Additionally, Cunningham has tallied 18 special teams tackles in his career.

Cunningham only had 20 rushes in 18 games with the Bears but did have 20 receptions in 2017 and played 478 snaps on special teams in two seasons.

He now joins Fournette, Blue, Thomas Rawls, Dave Williams, and Dimitri Flowers as the current running backs on the Jaguars roster.

