Reflections on the NFL's annual meetings with Jaguars leadership

ORLANDO, Fla. - I spent Monday and Tuesday at the NFL's annual meeting in Orlando, interviewing Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone, executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin and owner Shad Khan. These are my takeaways from the meetings.

Tom Coughlin joked around. That might be all you need to know about how the Jaguars are conducting themselves.

During his media availability with local writers and broadcasters Tuesday, Coughlin opened his remarks by with a laugh, saying, "What can I do for you? No. No. Yes. Short and sweet."

Later, when I asked him about the new catch rule and he said that it would be easier for fans to know what was and wasn't a catch, I responded, "And coaches and players."

He jibed back, "And media," with a glint in his eye. Coughlin always likes a joust with reporters, although in his new role, he doesn't speak to the media on a regular basis.

As we finished the 10-minute sessions, Coughlin again joked, "You guys act like you haven't seen me for a while. I'm available all the time."

The truth is, in his role as executive vice president for football operations, Coughlin gets to do what he really enjoys the most about coaching football. As he describes it, "We basically rolled our sleeves up."

Coughlin's work ethic and the expectations he set made a difference in the Jaguars organization. Former Jaguars cornerback Aaron Colvin noted Coughlin's impact in a radio interview in Houston, telling Sports Radio 610, and former Jaguars and Texans defensive tackle-turned radio host Seth Payne, "He’s an enforcer and has a lot of people in that building walking on eggshells, at times. It was a good thing, though. I have nothing but respect for coach Coughlin just because he demanded brilliance and demanded a winning culture, and that’s what we got."

As Coughlin was enjoying his chance to jab with reporters, Jaguars owner Shad Khan waited in the wings. Khan said his experience this year has been a very different one, coming off the Jaguars run to the AFC championship game.

UNCUT VIDEO: Shad Khan | Tom Coughlin

"It’s a great feeling in many different ways. Not only in my tenure, but before that, we hadn’t had much success. To be able to finally break through is a great sense of accomplishment," Khan said.

I asked him if the conversations he had with other owners had changed based on the team's success, and Khan said that they had.

"You don’t feel the sense of pity, or ‘stay the course and you guys will get there.’ It’s more like, 'Wow," Khan said. "You want to listen to people and you want to look for some nugget of wisdom that we can apply. That’s what a lot of owners have asked me, 'What was the big change? What was the difference?"

The difference stemmed from Khan's decision to bring in Coughlin and retain then-interim head coach Doug Marrone. That, and general manager Dave Caldwell's willingness to accept a change in role with Coughlin being moved in above him in the organizational chart. That the trio worked so well together--an unusual structure in the NFL--allowed the Jaguars to change the culture of the team.

It didn't have to happen, but the personalities of the three men settled into place and it paid dividends.

"Absolutely. I think you can’t put a square peg in a round hole. They’re perfect," Khan said. "here was some role-shifting. Some of that maybe was a little hard, but all three of them did a great job."

Now, of course, the task is to stay on top. For the first time in years, the Jaguars will be the hunted in 2018.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.