Report: Jaguars interview former assistant Todd Monken for offensive coordinator spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After the Jaguars interviewed Darrell Bevell for their vacant offensive coordinator spot on Monday, Tuesday they reportedly spoke to another candidate. 1010XL's Jeff Prosser is reporting that the Jaguars were scheduled to interviewing Todd Monken.

Monken spent four seasons as the Jaguars wide receivers coach from 2007-2010 before leaving to be the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State. He also served as the head coach at Southern Miss before returning to the NFL for the past three years as the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay.

He would bring a very different approach to the offense than the Jaguars have seen under Doug Marrone. He likes to throw it around. This past year, the Buccaneers had over 300 yards passing in 11 of 16 games. The Jaguars had four games with other 300 passing yards this past season.

