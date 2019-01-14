Report: Jaguars to interview former Texans, Broncos head coach Kubiak for OC job

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Houston Texans and Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak will interview Tuesday for the Jaguars' vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a report from NFL Network.

Kubiak is familiar with the Jaguars having coached against them as the Texans head coach for 8 years--winning the division twice. He also was the head coach in Denver when the Broncos won the Super Bowl with Peyton Manning in 2015.

He stepped down due to health problems after the following season. But now he's getting back in the coaching game. He is reportedly interviewing with the Vikings as well. Kubiak is the third candidate that we know of to have interviewed for the OC position--joining Darrell Bevell and Todd Monken

Sources: #Broncos Senior personnel advisor Gary Kubiak, who still has eyes on being an offensive coordinator, is scheduled to interview for the vacant #Jaguars OC job tomorrow. GM John Elway has been wiling to let Kubiak out of his contract for a coaching job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2019

Kubiak, who was the backup to John Elway in his playing days in Denver and an assistant for the Broncos, also served as the quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers when Steve Young was the quarterback.

