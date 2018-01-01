Sam: Jaguars look ahead to playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While the loss to the Titans might have “done it’s job” according to the Jaguars players in the locker room in Nashville, they know losing two straight going into the post season isn’t ideal.

“We better bounce back,” said tight end Marcedes Lewis. No do overs next week. Too many mistakes that we can’t have. We’re excited about going home to win a game. It’s for all the marbles.”

Getting the running game untracked will be a priority this week in practice. The Jaguars should get wide receivers Allen Hurns and Marqise in the game and Leonard Fournette found a bit of his stride against the Titans.

“I having fun this week,” said Fournette of his focus on playoff football. “This game will build or break you. I believe in every single guy on this team. I’m on to next week and this playoff run.”

“At the end of the day playoff football is different,” echoed Tashaun Gipson. “It’s a brand new season. What we did in the 16 weeks of the season doesn’t matter right now. It’s playoff football and we’re super excited about that.”

Getting a chance to play at home is important according to head coach Doug Marrone. He called it “a rough two weeks” as they finished the season on the road. But their body of work over the 16 games of the regular season earned them the AFC South title for the first time and a home playoff game.

“We know the city is going to come out,” said Telvin Smith. “We’re ready to come home and be with the city and bring this playoff win home.”



