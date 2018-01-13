Sam Kouvaris: Jaguars in Pittsburgh, all business

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - It should be a little colder than expected for the Jaguars/Steelers game on Sunday. Temperatures in the teens during the game could impact play; with the thought the Jaguars should get the worse of it.

“It’s just a couple hours of sacrifice,” linebacker Telvin Smith said after the team arrived in the Steel City. “Just understand you gotta do it.”

Departing the busses in downtown Pittsburgh the team was business-like but still loose. A hallmark of the Jaguars this week.

“We ain’t been talking' we just been preparing,” Smith said.“That’s what I love about this team.”

Does it help that they have a playoff game behind them?

“That’s the thing. Nah, I feel like it’s the next game. The next one, on the road. I kind of like it on the road. We took care of business (at home) so now it’s time to go on the road,” Telvin added. “You add the word playoff game to it and people start to get jittery. I can’t say it’s all on the line because that’s what you play for all season.”

As one of the youngest teams in the league and the most unlikely playoff participant, the Jaguars have gotten a lot of accolades for their defense. It’s been compared to the historic Super Bowl winning Bears and Ravens defenses and even the Broncos of two years ago. None of that seems to have gotten to the Jaguars D.

“It’s flattering to hear a lot of this stuff. That’s why I’m happy. Nobody’s bought into this stuff it just, ‘Let’s play.’”

