Shad Khan touts Jaguars' popularity in London

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Appearing on NFL Network, Jaguars owner Shad Khan said he has been told tickets to Sunday's Jaguars' game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Wembley Stadium in London is the "second hottest ticket" in London sports this year.

Khan said the only other event that was more sought after was the Wimbledon men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson.

Khan also said in the interview that since the Jaguars began playing in London, the franchise rose from 31st to somewhere between 2nd and 7th in terms of fan recognition outside of the United States.

"For some of them, they didn't have an NFL team, and when they heard that we were playing in London regularly, they adopted us," Khan said.

The Jaguars aim for their fourth straight win Sunday in London.

