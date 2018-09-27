Shad Khan's purchase of Wembley Stadium one step from final

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Shad Khan's attempt to purchase London's Wembley Stadium has just one more hurdle to clear before becoming final after the board of the English Football Association approved the outline of the £600 million ($790 million) deal that British media, including the BBC, report includes moving the Jaguars to London.

After the 10-member FA board approved the prospective deal, the 127-member FA council will consider the proposed agreement during a meeting scheduled for Oct. 11. The council does not have legal standing to block the deal, but could bring substantial political pressure against it enough of the membership rejects the deal.

Khan, who owns both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham F.C. of the English Premier League, said he wants to see the World Cup contested in Wembley in 2030. The host country has not been awarded for that World Cup.

In a statement, the FA board said, "The sale of Wembley Stadium, the negotiated protections and an outlined plan to invest £600 million into football community facilities, were presented and discussed at the FA board meeting today.

"Following on from this discussion, the FA board has agreed to take the presentation to the FA Council to get its input now that the full facts are known."

The BBC reported that the terms of the deal are:

Khan has offered £600 million for the national stadium. The governing body would retain rights for the Club Wembley hospitality venture which it values at £250-£300 million.

Khan wants to move his American Football team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, to Wembley.

The FA plans to use profit from the sale to invest in grassroots facilities.

(The deal) has pledged to keep showpiece events, such as most England internationals and the FA Cup final, at the stadium under a pre-agreed hiring fee.

Khan and other Jaguars representatives have continually denied they plan to move the team to London. When news of Khan's pursuit of the iconic stadium surfaced in April, the team released a statement that said:

"In every respect, the Jaguars’ standing in London would be improved and dramatically enhanced if we are fortunate to be approved as the new owner and steward of Wembley Stadium, and that’s good news for the Jaguars and all of Jacksonville." The purchase "changes none of what we envision for the long-term promise for the Jaguars here in Jax, and it changes nothing as to the goals we have for your downtown. If anything, today’s news is the embodiment of the ethos we adopted several years ago of being proud, bold and committed."

Khan's spokesman affirmed to News4Jax that the April statement is still accurate.

