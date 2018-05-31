Smith: Jaguars good but not good enough in 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Every single year in the NFL there’s one or two teams that seemingly come out of nowhere and surprise the entire league. The Jacksonville Jaguars fit that category in 2017.

If you would’ve told any Jaguars fan and even some players that they would make it to the AFC Championship game, by most accounts that would be looked at as a successful season.

The Jaguars entered the fourth quarter of AFC Championship game in New England with a lead. By now we all know how that ended. One theme that’s become consistent during OTA’s (Organized Team Activities) is that the team is finding the balance of embracing higher expectations, while also not being satisfied with all the good that came from last season.

“We lost our last game,” said linebacker Telvin Smith following Thursday’s OTA No. 5. “Even though we take so much from the season and say we did overcome so much. At the end of the day we didn’t get every goal checked off the list. Therefore it wasn’t an accomplished season.”

The road back to the playoffs will be a more difficult path for Jacksonville in 2018. They’re certainly not going to surprise any teams and they’ll also be playing a first place schedule after winning the AFC South in 2017.

It was the first time in franchise history that Jacksonville won the AFC South.

For Smith and the rest of the team it’s no secret that the standard is higher this year.

“It’s how far do we want to go as a team,” said Smith. “We have all the pieces we need. We have everything. The offense is firing on all cylinders. Joe D (Special Teams Coordinator Joe DeCamillis) got the special teams going. We’ve got the defense rocking so it’s now on us as players. Coaches will coach us and get us ready. Ownership did their job by bringing us all together. Now it’s on the players to say how great do we want to be? Because this is our window to take it over.”

