Super Bowl at Wembley Stadium? Shad Khan says yes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Last month, Shad Khan submitted a bid totaling more than $800 million to buy Wembley Stadium in London. Since then, he's wasting little time expressing an interest in events he'd like to see there.

Khan told the BBC that if the purchase goes through, which it is expected to, that he is going to push to host marquee events such as the World Cup Final and hopefully the Super Bowl.

"Wembley is a great stadium and you want to get it configured to host Super Bowls and World Cup Finals," said Khan. "Our role would be to provide a world-class venue."

The original Wembley opened in 1923 as the centerpiece of the British Empire Exhibition. The old stadium was demolished in the early 2000s, and the new stadium opened on the same site in 2007.

Khan's Jaguars will host the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Wembley Stadium on Oct. 28.

