JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the final game of the 2018 season, Doug Marrone has opted to start Blake Bortles at quarterback against the Houston Texans. Cole Pepper and Mark Brunell discuss what it means for the Jaguars future. Also, Cole's WJXT co-worker, Ciara, pays off a bet.

