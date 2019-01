JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Saturday before the Super Bowl, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019 will be announced. For the third year in a row, former Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli is a finalist. Mark Brunell sits down with Boselli to discuss his career and his chances to get a call to Canton.

