Yannick Ngakoue, Telvin Smith, Jalen Ramsey and Nick Foles are among the Jaguars players who have missed at least one session of the Organized Team Activities, so far. Cole Pepper and Mark Brunell discuss what the Jaguars can accomplish this time of year and whether the Jaguars need to find a veteran backup quarterback.

