Telvin Smith embracing leadership role in absence of Paul Posluszny

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One of the most well-known clichés in sports is having your leader be the first person in the door and the last one out. In the case of Paul Posluszny that saying was 100% accurate. According to Telvin Smith, Posluszny routinely arrived at the Jaguars facility for breakfast at 6:00 AM every morning.

“It still feels like he’s here in a sense,” said Smith of Posluszny who retired after last season. “His presence is felt here more than anything even though he’s not here. Its tough understanding his position and his role in what he had to do for the team.”

Although Smith joked that Posluszny would likely step right in and not miss a beat if he were to unretire, the Jaguars aren’t counting on that. There’s no such thing as replacing an 11-year veteran who had the respect of every single person in the Jaguars organization. But that void has to be filled and Smith is taking it upon himself to do that for the Jaguars linebacker group.

“I’m the oldest guy in the room, going into my fifth season, that’s crazy,” said Smith. “You have to understand that these younger guys look up to you and see that you’ve played a lot of snaps on Sunday’s. They really want to ask questions and pick my brain. I try to relay all the information I can. It’s easy but tough at the same time, because I’m still learning every time I go out there on that field.”

Leadership is nothing new for Smith. He’s been a vocal leader since being drafted in the fifth round out of Florida State in 2014. It was about this time a year ago at OTA's when he called out the entire team for not playing up to their capabilities.

Outside of Smith and Myles Jack no other linebacker on the Jaguars roster has seen significant playing time.

“I think where you see Telvin really mature is obviously with the loss of ‘Poz’ [Paul Posluszny], that leadership in that room,” said Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash. “You see him taking extra time working with the younger guys regardless if it is Blair [Brown] all the way down to some rookies. You have really seen him mature within his leadership within the group.”

#Jaguars LB Telvin Smith on early impressions of OTAs. We'll have more from him coming up tonight at 6:30 @Sports4Jax @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/QWB4Th0G4t — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) May 31, 2018

