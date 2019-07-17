The 20 most important Jaguars for 2019: No. 3 John DeFilippo

Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over the next 20 days, News4Jax will count down the 20 most important figures to the Jaguars' success in the 2019 season.

In a recent story by ESPN the Jaguars were ranked dead last in the NFL in offensive weapons. Outside of quarterback, most of the pieces are the same from a team that scored 15.3 points per game last season. Offensive coordinator John DeFilippo will have a huge impact on the 2019 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Position: Offensive coordinator

2019 Projection: Can one man take the same roster that finished 2018 ranked 19th in rushing and 26th in passing and make them an offensive powerhouse? Probably not. However, having a previous relationship with quarterback Nick Foles should help DeFilippo turn this offense around.

The Jaguars front office has previously made it clear that they want to be a down-hill, run-first football team. That will likely change with DeFilippo calling the plays. One of the reasons he was fired as the offensive coordinator in Minnesota is because Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer felt they didn’t run the ball enough.

Maybe a fresh start will be good for DeFilippo.

In Minnesota he had a chance to work with quarterback Kirk Cousins as well as receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. At times, the Vikings struggled to move the ball.

That’s concerning because the Jaguars don’t have any pass catchers on the level of Thielen and Diggs. Jacksonville has some talented young receivers in Dede Westbrook, DJ Chark and Keelan Cole. It will be on DeFilippo to get the most out of them. One thing we learned this offseason is that running back Leonard Fournette will also be a huge part of the passing game.

On paper, the Jaguars should once again have one of the best defenses in the NFL. It’s on DeFilippo to make sure than the offense holds up their end of the bargain.

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette on offensive coordinator John DeFilippo: “He is a one of a kind. He loves football. He takes it very serious. He is trying to get everybody on the same page and we believe in the chemistry he is trying to build with us and we are just going to flow with it. Me, him and Nick, [Brandon Linder] and all of the guys on the offense, we trust him and he trusts us.”

