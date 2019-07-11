The 20 most important Jaguars for 2019: No. 7 Jalen Ramsey

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over the next 20 days, News4Jax will count down the 20 most important figures to the Jaguars' success in the 2019 season.

A more mature and polished Jalen Ramsey arrived for the start of mandatory minicamp this off-season. No more calling out opposing quarterbacks. Ramsey said that year No. 4 will feature a new No. 20.

Position: Cornerback

2018 Stats: 65 tackles, 3 INT’s

2019 Projection: Through three seasons Ramsey has been one of the most dominant cornerbacks in the NFL. The argument could be made that he’s already the best defensive back in the history of the Jaguars.

For the third straight off-season Ramsey opted to train in Nashville, Tenn. with his dad instead of participating in the voluntary portion of the off-season program. It’s hard to argue with the results that decision has produced in the past. The 24-year old is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl’s and hasn’t missed a start in his NFL career.

Ramsey won’t be getting a contract extension this season. If healthy there’s no reason to think he won’t be headed to a third-straight Pro Bowl. When the time comes Ramsey will likely set the record for the most money ever paid to a cornerback in NFL history. Based on his past production he’s more than earned that type of pay day.

Ramsey on his contract: “As far as I know, I’ve been let know that I will not be getting a contract extension. I will not be getting a contract extension this year. You all take that however you may want to take that, but I’m excited to be … As long as I’m a part of this organization, as long as I’m part of Duval County, I’m going to give the city and the players all I’ve got. I think you all know that. I have fought through injuries. I have fought through everything. I have not missed a game. I think I am in a similar situation as Yann as far as I have outplayed my rookie contract, and I feel I have earned a new contract, but at the end of the day, it’s not the end of the world. I am tremendously blessed. I am so blessed that I am not down or anything like that at all. That is the circumstance. That is what I have been told.”

