The 20 most important Jaguars for 2019 season: No. 10 Todd Wash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over the next 20 days, News4Jax will count down the 20 most important figures to the Jaguars' success in the 2019 season.

Two seasons ago, the Jaguars had arguably the top defensive unit in the NFL. They weren’t nearly as dominant in 2018. Defensive coordinator Todd Wash has to figure out how to replace half his secondary as well as Telvin Smith at linebacker.

Position: Defensive coordinator

2018 Stats: Fifth in yards allowed per game (311.4) and fourth in points allowed per game (19.8).

2019 Projection: Last year, the Jaguars defense was up and down. On far too many occasions there were communication issues in the secondary, leading to big plays. The sack totals and forced turnovers were also not as plentiful as in 2017. However, the unit did finish the year in the top five in total defense.

This offseason Wash made a couple of coaching changes to this defensive staff, including the addition of Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant. On paper, this should be one of the best defensive units in the NFL. Going into the season, there aren’t any major health concerns.

The biggest questions going into training camp are who will replace Telvin Smith and how new safeties Jarrod Wilson and Ronnie Harrison will do in their first full seasons as starters.

Wash on all the changes the Jaguars have made on the defensive side of the ball: “I like where we are at right now defensively. I think they are getting along really well. They’re communicating extremely well; that’s a big part of things. If we had issues last year with our scheme I think it was more communication than anything else. I think they are communicating. They’re having fun together. That’s the most important thing. As a coaching staff we have to have an environment where they enjoy coming to work and I think we have that. You see them obviously getting along and enjoying coming to work every day.”

BOOM. BOOM. BOOM.



Watch Coach Todd Wash as he's Mic'D Up presented by @dunkindonuts during OTAs. pic.twitter.com/o2YnOBkmaj — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) June 4, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.