The case for, against keeping 4 Jaguars free agents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Among the decisions to be made by the Jaguars in the coming weeks will be what to do with their own free agents. Four veterans, in particular, may have played their last games in Jacksonville. Linebacker Paul Posluszny, nickel back Aaron Colvin, and wide receivers Allen Robinson and Marqise Lee can all become free agents at the dawn of the new league year on March 14.

There are cases to be made for keeping each of them, and for letting them all walk.

Paul Posluszny, linebacker, 33-years-old

The 11-year-veteran has been a stalwart of the Jaguars defense since signing with the team in 2011. The Jaguars' all-time tackles leader saw his playing time diminish in 2017 as the team moved him off the field on obvious passing downs, leaving Telvin Smith and Myles Jack as the existing linebackers in nickel situations.

Why keep him: Posluszny is among the most respected players in Jaguars history. His teammates rave about the way that the former Penn State linebacker prepares his body and mind, the professional way he approaches the game and the outstanding teammate he has shown to be. Telvin Smith and Dante Fowler Jr. both said after the season that Posluszny was invaluable to the Jaguars success. He can still play. He dropped some weight in 2017 to avoid losing a step as he ages.

Why let him go: With the expectation that Jack can play middle linebacker, Posluszny may be seen as a luxury for the Jaguars. Why pay someone starter money if they are only on the field for 46 percent of the snaps, as Posluszny was in 2017? If the Jaguars let him walk, expect Gus Bradley to lobby to bring Poz to Los Angeles, where Bradley is the Chargers defensive coordinator.

Pepper's Prediction: I think the Jaguars will offer Posluszny a contract at a reduced rate, but he will shop the market and get starter money somewhere else.

Aaron Colvin, cornerback/nickel back, 26-years-old

The fourth-year defensive back from Oklahoma enjoyed a breakout season in 2017, playing in all 16 regular season games and all three playoff games. Colvin proved to be one of the Jaguars surest tacklers and in the playoffs against the Bills, playing with the flu, he nabbed his first career interception.

Why sign him: The Jaguars secondary was the best in the NFL in 2017. That was due, in part, to Colvin's play at nickle back. Colvin was on the field for over two-thirds of the Jaguars defensive snaps, making him virtually as valuable as a starter. While he isn't likely to unseat Jalen Ramsey or A.J. Bouye as starting outside corners, he is considered part of the "Jacksonville Five" defensive backs for the Jaguars.

Why let him go: The cost to keep him may be prohibitive. Some team is likely to pay Colvin as a starter. If the Jaguars were to do that, it could create issues signing young defensive stars like Jalen Ramsey and Yannick Ngakoue in the future.

Pepper's Prediction: While the Jaguars offer Colvin, he tests the free agent market and is lured by a big money deal to another team, where they expect him to start as an outside corner.

Marqise Lee, wide receiver, 26-years-old

Lee caught 56 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns in 2017, and is a positive attitude player in the locker room. However, he had a habit of dropping passes. According to Stats, Inc., he led the NFL with eight drops in 2017, one more than Denver Demaryius Thomas, Seattle tight end Jimmy Graham and Atlanta's Julio Jones.

Why sign him: Lee has improved his ability to stay on the field, missing just two games in the last two years. He has also been a productive player in those seasons, averaging 60 catches for 775 yards, although he has not scored many touchdowns--just eight in four seasons. He can be a contributing player in the NFL, though he hasn't shown the ability to play at a star level.

Why let him go: There are better options. With the emergence of rookies Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook, there are only so many roster spots for the Jaguars' wide receivers. Lee's drops are too frequent and he hasn't become a game breaker that the Jaguars projected him to be coming out of USC.

Pepper's Prediction: Lee signs elsewhere as a backup wide receiver.

Allen Robinson, wide receiver, 24-years-old

Robinson injured his ankle in the Jaguars season opener, ending his contract year as soon as it began. Before the injury, Robinson enjoyed a tremendous training camp. He looked like a player ready to rebound after a 2016 season that saw his receiving yards drop from 1400 to 883 and his touchdowns fall from 14 to six.

Why sign him: Robinson has the potential to be a weapon in the NFL. Although many of his big plays in 2016 came when the Jaguars were trailing significantly in games, he can be a very good No. 2 wide receiver. Whether he can be a true No. 1 remains to be seen.

Why let him go: There is no guarantee that Robinson will be the same player after the ACL. Although some analysts consider him the best wide receiver available in free agency, he isn't widely seen as an impact player par with the likes of Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown, Houston's DeAndre Hopkins or Atlanta's Julio Jones. Still, with a strong defense and a dominant running game, you can win games with Robinson as your top receiver.

Pepper's Prediction: The Jaguars offer Robinson a contract worth around $10 million per season. He takes the offer shortly before free agency begins.

