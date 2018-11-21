3 Jaguars getting Pro Bowl attention

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A year after the Jaguars sent six players to the Pro Bowl, the team has three players ranked in the top 10 of their positions in fan voting with three weeks remaining until voting ends.

Per Jaguars' public relations director Tad Dickman, Jalen Ramsey ranks fifth among cornerbacks, the highest place for a Jaguars' player this year. Defensive end Calais Campbell ranks ninth at his position, and Telvin Smith is 10th among outside linebackers.

Last year as the Jaguars won the AFC South, the team sent Ramsey, Campbell, Smith, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, and cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Pro Bowl.

