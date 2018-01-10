3 key Jaguars defensive players not expected to practice Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With a road playoff game looming in Pittsburgh Sunday, three Jaguars defensive stars -- linebackers Telvin Smith and Paul Posluszny and cornerback Aaron Colvin -- were expected to miss practice on Wednesday.

Smith is listed as having an ankle injury, although he didn't miss any time in the Jaguars' 10-3 playoff win over the Bills on Sunday.

Posluszny left the game with what was originally called a hip injury. It is now being termed as an abdomen injury by the team.

Colvin is listed as having an illness. He said that he played Sunday's game with the flu, but managed to grab his first career interception despite the illness.

Six other Jaguars are listed on the injury report, but were expected to practice: quarterback Blake Bortles (right wrist), fullback Tommy Bohanon (knee), linebacker Donald Payne (quadricep), wide receiver Jaydon Mickens (hamstring), tight end Marcedes Lewis (ankle) and defensive tackle Abry Jones (ankle).

The Jaguars will try to become the second team in history to beat the Steelers twice in Pittsburgh in the same year. They won 30-9 in a Week 5 matchup that saw the Jaguars intercept five passes. The only other team to beat the Steelers twice in Pittsburgh in the same season was the 2007 Jaguars.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.