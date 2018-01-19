Tom Brady tight-lipped about hand injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who missed practice time this week because of a hand injury, was tight-lipped in his media conference Friday.

Brady, who did not speak to the media Wednesday or Thursday, spoke for less than two minutes Friday.

When asked why he was wearing gloves inside at the media availability, Brady responded, "I've worn them before."

Asked whether he had played games with the kind of pain that he was experiencing with his hand injury, Brady responded, "I've played a lot of games in pain."

The five-time Super Bowl champion was more forthcoming, if only slightly, about the challenge the Patriots face against the Jaguars aggressive defense.

"It's a very unique challenge. Their front is great. Their linebackers are very instinctive, very fast. Great cover guys in the secondary. Ball hawking defense, they strip it off you and sack you. They scored eight or nine touchdowns on defense. They're a great defense."

