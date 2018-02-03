Tony Boselli doesn't get into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Boselli made his NFL debut in Week 4 of the 1995 season against the Green Bay Packers. "I held him for a little bit in the first quarter," said then Jaguars head coach Tom Coughlin. "Then after that I said go and that was the last time I ever…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Of the 32 NFL teams the Jacksonville Jaguars are the only club to not have a single member in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That will continue for at least another year. After being named a finalist for the second straight year former Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli fell short of getting enough votes to earn a bust in Canton.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2018 will include Ray Lews, Brian Urlacher, Brian Dawkins, Randy Moss and Terrell Owens.

The voting process lasted eight hours and 18 minutes and ended at 4:25 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Channel 4 Sports Director was one of the 48 voters. Boselli did make it into the top ten but didn’t command enough votes to make the top five.

Boselli was the first draft pick in Jaguars history, taken with the second overall selection of the 1995 draft from the University of Southern California. Almost immediately, he established himself as the foundation piece of Tom Coughlin’s team. He started the last 12 games of the Jaguars’ inaugural season. By his second season in the league, he was considered one of the best left tackles in the game. At 6-foot-7, 324 pounds, Boselli was as powerful as any tackle in the league, but his footwork, agility and competitiveness set him apart. In his first playoff game, Boselli dominated future Hall of Famer Bruce Smith in the Jaguars win in Buffalo in the wildcard round of the playoffs after the 1996 season. It would not be the last time Boselli outplayed a future inductee.

During a national televised game on Sunday night, October 12, 1998, Boselli dominated Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor, famously urging Taylor to “come get some more” after the Boselli blocked Taylor out of the play. In an era of outstanding tackles, Boselli was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and was named All-Pro three times.

His Jaguars career ended after the 2001 season when a shoulder injury limited him to three games. With the Jaguars under severe salary cap stress, the team made Boselli one of three players available in the expansion draft and the Houston Texans selected Boselli along with defensive tackles Gary Walker and Seth Payne. Boselli never played a game for the Texans. Boselli returned to Jacksonville and signed a ceremonial contract to return as a Jaguar in 2006.

Boselli has been active in the Jacksonville community with his Boselli Foundation, founded in 2007 to serve vulnerable youth in the area with afterschool programs focused on providing “academic enrichment and remedial education in the areas of language arts and mathematics, supplemental services, mentoring and character development,” according the foundation’s website.

Boselli’s post-playing career has seen a move into broadcasting. He spent time as a co-host of a morning radio show on 1010 XL, later as a post-game show host on that station, and now as an analyst and sideline reporter for Westwood One’s coverage of the NFL as well as his role as color analyst on the Jaguars radio network.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.