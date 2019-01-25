Tony Boselli discusses HOF chances with Mark Brunell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Of the 32 NFL teams the Jacksonville Jaguars are the only club to not have a single member in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That could change a week from Saturday. Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli is a finalist for the third straight year.

Will this be the year Boselli earns a bust in Canton?

Boselli spent much of his career protecting quarterback Mark Brunell. Recently the two former teammates sat down to discuss Boselli’s career as well as what this honor would mean for Boselli.

“It’s funny because it’s an honor to be in the final 15, because it is,” said Boselli of becoming a finalist for the third straight year. “The only way I can explain it is you’re excited to be there. But then all of a sudden you go from being ok you’re one of the greatest players and a finalist. To someone calling you and saying you’re not good enough.”

Boselli was the first draft pick in Jaguars history, taken with the second overall selection of the 1995 draft from the University of Southern California. Almost immediately, he established himself as the foundation piece of Tom Coughlin’s team. He started the last 12 games of the Jaguars’ inaugural season. By his second season in the league, he was considered one of the best left tackles in the game.

Boselli also reflected on when he realized that he was not only good at football but elite.

“I think there’s always moments with every athlete’s life when you’re really little. I think back playing against older kids and I could compete whether it was football, basketball or baseball because I played everything. Or in high school, college or the NFL. We all have the moments when you sit back and think ok I can play at this level.”

For more of the conversation between Boselli and Brunell tune into CW-17 on Saturday night at 6:30 PM.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.