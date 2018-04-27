Top targets for Jaguars in second, third round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After taking Taven Bryan the first round with what the Jaguars brass called a value pick, the Jaguars could target some specific positions on the second day of the draft.

Although the team doesn't feel that it has any glaring needs, some of the positions the Jaguars could address include offensive line, tight end and wide receiver.

Among the players who would fit where the Jaguars select in the second round, pick 61:

LSU wide receiver D.J. Chark, Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews, Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller, Mississippi State center Martinas Rankin, and Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis. If they want to select a quarterback, they could choose Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph in the second round.

In the third round, with the 91st pick, the Jaguars could target Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington, Western Michigan tackle Chuks Okorafor, Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup or Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain.

Two other third-round approaches could include a quarterback -- Mike White, Western Kentucky, and Richmond's Kyle Lauletta would fit in that area. Another popular pick would be UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin, who played at a high level despite not having a hand on his left arm.

Then again, the Jaguars could continue to take value picks, in which case any position would be in play when the Jaguars are on the clock.

