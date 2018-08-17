Training camp report: High praise for Jaguars first-round pick

EAGAN, Minn. - The Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings spent much of Thursday’s combined practice dodging Mother Nature.

The teams spent the middle portion of the session in the Vikings indoor practice facility before returning to the field. Lightning in the area chased the teams in the early portion.

The Jaguars offense looked more in sync Thursday than it did on Wednesday, with Blake Bortles seeming to find more open receivers against the Vikings defense.

Play of the day

During one of the final periods, a two-minute drill, Jaguars nickelback D.J. Hayden cut in front of a Vikings receiver and intercepted a Kirk Cousins' pass that would have ended the drive if it would have occurred during a game.

Next man up

With starting right tackle Jeremy Parnell and starting left guard Andrew Norwell limited due to injuries, massive offensive lineman William Poehls and Minnesota State alum Chris Reid worked with the first team offense.

Quote of the day

“He’s the best rookie I’ve ever had," Calais Campbell said in reference to the work ethic of rookie first-round pick Taven Bryan.

Calais Campbell says that Taven Bryan is the best rookie defensive lineman he’s ever played with in terms of his approach. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/45LdotOZY3 — Cole Pepper (@ColePepper) August 16, 2018

What’s next

The Jaguars and Vikings will take Friday off before facing one another in the second preseason game for both clubs Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.