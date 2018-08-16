Training Camp Report: Smooth sailing for Jaguars practicing vs. Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS - Wednesday’s session was the first of two combined sessions with the Vikings at Minnesota’s training facility. Both defenses appeared to have the upper hand on the opposing offenses.

Even with cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Dante Fowler suspended, the Jaguars defense had the upper hand on Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ first-team offense.

Play of the day

During an early passing drill, Jaguars tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins outleaped a Minnesota safety to make a lunging catch on a Blake Bortles' pass that resulted in a first down.

Rising rookie

Linebacker Leon Jacobs continues to work with the first team at strong side linebacker. It is becoming more apparent that the starting job is the seventh-round pick's to lose at this point.

Quote of the day

One day after Viking head coach Mike Zimmer was asked if he was concerned about a potential fight in the combined practices, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said the teams discussed how they want to work before the practice session.

“We don’t want to talk across the ball. That is something that we talked about to our team before,” Marrone said. “We don’t want to talk across the ball. We are here to get better. We are just here to compete, get better, get evaluations and go out and get work.”

Doug Marrone reminiscing about his brief time in Minnesota as a player. Says both teams are treating this like one team working together. Smoot, Ankou did not travel with injuries, Andrew Norwell did. Will work on the side. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/mNM8yKOMbR — Cole Pepper (@ColePepper) August 15, 2018

What’s next

The Jaguars and Vikings will hold another combined practice Thursday and will face one another in the second preseason game for both clubs Saturday.

