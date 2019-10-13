Jaguars

Twitter explodes after Pope hashtags Saints

Emoji used was New Orleans Saints logo

By Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars already have their work cut out for them as they face the New Orleans Saints Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. Perhaps they'll also have to deal with Divine intervention.

Pope Francis took to Twitter on Sunday morning to announce five new saints in the Catholic Church. The Pope accidentally used an emoji of the logo of the New Orleans Saints.

The reactions started flowing immediately.

 

