Two-game skid costs Jaguars in latest NFL power rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Though the Jacksonville Jaguars were widely seen as a contender early on this season, they’ve lost some momentum after taking two consecutive losses on the road against Kansas City and Dallas.

The skid hasn’t helped the Jaguars stay atop of the NFL power rankings. Neither have injuries to key players, including running back Leonard Fournette, who’s been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

But ultimately, this is a “what have you done for me lately?” business. So without further ado, let’s get to the latest round of power rankings:

ESPN: No. 11 (down from No. 5): Blake Bortles has faltered since shredding the Patriots for 376 yards and four touchdowns in Week 2. Since then, Bortles ranks 30th in QBR and has thrown six interceptions, tied for the most in the league over that span.

Yahoo: No. 10 (down from No. 8): Think about this: The Jaguars drafted Leonard Fournette fourth overall, seven picks ahead of Patrick Mahomes. It’s far from a guarantee that Mahomes would have developed like he has with the Chiefs. But it’s a reminder that running back gambles early in the draft often aren’t worth it. Kareem Hunt and Alvin Kamara went in the third round last year, well after Fournette, who can’t seem to stay healthy.

USA TODAY: No. 21 (down from No. 8): Jalen, how could Dallas shred y'all? "I don’t know." How do Jags not own AFC South? "I don’t know." Y'all about to splinter? "I don’t know."

After two straight weeks of disappointment, the Jaguars will look to get back things back on track on Sunday when they host the division rival Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field.

