Vital 6 weeks for Jaguars until training camp begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Defensive coordinator Todd Wash says that in the next 40 days, the most important thing for Jaguars players to do is to stay in shape physically. And I would expect the players to do that. But in the short term, the next six weeks are the last chance for Jaguars players to get away from football before training camp starts.

Players said that they are looking forward to some time off, but they also know that there are big expectations for the team this year. For the Jaguars to be at their best, it is up to the players to be at their best individually.

"I'll take a vacation, relax a little bit, but after that, it's straight weights and staying active," said defensive tackle Abry Jones. "I keep working on the little stuff that I saw needed improving during mini-camp and be better for training camp."

That goes for veterans and rookies alike. Even players who have worked in the current defensive schemes can benefit from some mental and physical maintenance during this downtime.

"I like to take the first week after mini-camp off. Then you get right back to it," said safety Barry Church. "Whether you are here or wherever you are. You have to get back to training and get in your playbook so you don't come back into training camp rusty."

What happens between now and training camp can impact how well a player handles the rigors of Camp Marrone.

"The biggest thing is that when they come back by the structure of how Doug has set our practice schedule in training camp. If you are not in shape, you are not going to make it," Wash said. "It is a tough grind and the bottom line is for us to be champions, we have to outwork people. We are talented, but we have to understand that we have to work. They have, I think, about 40 days that they have to continue to work, stay in the playbook and physically make sure they are ready to go when they come back.”

