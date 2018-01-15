What a ride: Jaguars fans return from 36-hour bus trip to Pittsburgh

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A tired but excited group of more than 100 Jaguars fans returned to DUUUVALL Monday morning after a 36-hour round trip on tour buses to watch Jacksonville take on Pittsburgh in an NFL playoff game.

In between a pair of 14-hour bus rides, the group watched the Jaguars pull out a 45-42 upset victory over the Steelers at Heinz Field.

“It was a long 27-plus hours, but it was well worth it,” organizer Nikki McGlockton said.

The fans said it was an unforgettable ride, and they would do it again.

Some are actually planning to do just that.

The wheels are in motion for another bus trip -- this time to Foxborough, Massachusetts, to watch the Jaguars take on the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

“We want (Tom) Brady next. They’ve got nothing on them. We are going to sack them and knock them out,” Jaguars fan Robert Miller said.

Flights to the Boston area can be pricey. Right now, a round-trip flight from Jacksonville to Boston is about $400. Then, of course, the game ticket costs money on top of that.

That’s why the bus idea was born as a way for fans to support the Jaguars, save money and get to know other fans.

“It was awesome, phenomenal!” Jaguars fan Cheryl Anne Wilson said, adding that hushing the raucous Steelers crowd with the stunning victory was her favorite part. “It was a great to see the Steelers quiet.”

One of those Steelers fans actually rode the bus up to Pittsburgh with dozens of Jaguars fans.

“I’m feeling great,” Jontae Sanders said. “We did get the L, but hey, we've been here before. We'll pass the torch on. Good luck, Jags.”

The bus group is still working on planning the trip for Sunday’s AFC Championship.

