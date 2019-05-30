Wife of Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles has miscarriage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tori Moore, the wife of Jaguars' quarterback Nick Foles, posted to Instagram on Wednesday, saying she miscarried her 15-week baby.

Moore's post to instagram reads:

On Tuesday, the Jaguars said Foles will miss organized team activities due to personal reasons. Foles was excused and the Jaguars didn't announce a timetable for his return.

The Jaguars tweeted, "Thoughts and prayers with the Foles family." Foles shared his wife's Instagram post on Twitter, saying he's grateful for all the support.

Tori has written a beautiful heartfelt post explaining what we have gone through this last week. We are grateful for all the love, support and prayers. 2 Cor 12:9



Please read:https://t.co/7rmPG2BYAG — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) May 30, 2019

Mayor Lenny Curry shared his prayers and support for the Foles family.

The city of Jacksonville @CityofJax is with both of you. As Parents, Molly and I Pray for Tori and you. We grieve with you. May the Lord be with you. https://t.co/Hse94t5UK7 — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) May 30, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.